Photo 2776
Low-key goldenrod
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8394
photos
27
followers
2
following
760% complete
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
30th November 2022 11:50am
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildflower
,
goldenrod
,
bw
,
low-key
,
calendar2023
