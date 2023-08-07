Sign up
Photo 2875
lesser yellowlegs
#158 on my life list
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Tags
bird
,
shore birds
,
yellowlegs
,
lesser yellowlegs
