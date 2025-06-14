Sign up
Previous
Photo 3069
Thistle closeup
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9741
photos
20
followers
2
following
840% complete
View this month »
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
Latest from all albums
1690
2033
3068
1303
1644
1691
2034
3069
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
14th June 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
thistle
,
wildflower
