Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3105
American tree sparrow
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9922
photos
21
followers
2
following
851% complete
View this month »
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
Latest from all albums
1726
2070
3106
1338
1679
1727
2071
3107
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd December 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
american tree sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close