Photo 921
female red-winged blackbird
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5869
photos
21
followers
3
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th June 2020 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
red-winged blackbird
,
blackbird
,
female red-winged blackbird
