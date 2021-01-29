Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1113
mallards and geese
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6829
photos
21
followers
2
following
304% complete
View this month »
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
Latest from all albums
752
1078
1112
753
1079
1113
1444
2440
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th January 2021 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
geese
,
mallard
,
canada goose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close