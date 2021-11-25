Sign up
Photo 1277
milkweed seeds
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bronze
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th November 2021 8:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
milkweed
