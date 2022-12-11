Sign up
Photo 1429
goldenrod
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
View this month »
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1055
1428
2780
1056
1389
1429
1764
2781
Views
7
7
Album
Bronze
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th December 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
goldenrod
,
bw
