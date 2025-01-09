Sign up
Previous
Photo 1662
Dark-eyed junco on a log
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bronze
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th January 2025 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
dark-eyed junco
