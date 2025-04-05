Sign up
Previous
Photo 1676
red-headed duck
5th April 2025
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9667
photos
20
followers
2
following
459% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bronze
Camera
OM-1
Taken
5th April 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
red-headed duck
