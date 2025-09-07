Sign up
Previous
Photo 1708
wood duck webbed foot
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9826
photos
20
followers
2
following
467% complete
View this month »
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
Latest from all albums
1707
2050
3085
1320
1661
1708
2051
3086
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bronze
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th September 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
wood duck
,
webbed foot
