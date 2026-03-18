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Mallards on a log by rminer
Photo 1732

Mallards on a log

18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Ralph Miner

ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
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