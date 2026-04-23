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Photo 1739
trillium
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
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Album
Bronze
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OM-1
Taken
23rd April 2026 9:28am
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flower
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wildflower
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trillium
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