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Photo 1755
butterfly milkweed
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
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Bronze
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OM-1
Taken
4th July 2026 7:17am
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butterfly milkweed
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