Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 762
mallard in flight closeup
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
1
1
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
6885
photos
20
followers
2
following
208% complete
View this month »
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Latest from all albums
761
1124
1455
762
1089
1125
1456
2453
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Fifth
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th February 2021 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
mallard
,
hen
,
waterfowl
,
bif
,
mif
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 16th, 2021
