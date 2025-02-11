Sign up
Previous
Photo 1280
Dark-eyed Junco
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9616
photos
20
followers
2
following
350% complete
View this month »
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
Latest from all albums
1665
2007
3041
1280
1620
1666
2008
3042
Views
0
0
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
11th February 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
dark-eyed junco
