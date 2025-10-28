Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
Autumn Landscape
Love the bridge hiding in the background
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
364% complete
View this month »
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
2060
3095
3096
1330
1671
1718
2061
3097
Views
0
Album
Fifth
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th October 2025 11:23am
bridge
,
autumn
