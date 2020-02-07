Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1148
Dark-eyed junco
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
5366
photos
23
followers
3
following
314% complete
View this month »
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Latest from all albums
468
819
1147
469
790
820
1148
2139
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th February 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
,
junco
,
dark-eyed junco
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close