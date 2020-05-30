Sign up
Photo 1239
Eastern forktail damselfly
30th May 2020
30th May 20
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
Photo Details
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th May 2020 12:32pm
Tags
damselfly
,
eastern forktail damselfly
,
forktail damselfly
,
forktail
