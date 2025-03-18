Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2016
cutleaf teasel
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9654
photos
20
followers
2
following
552% complete
View this month »
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Latest from all albums
1673
2015
3049
1287
1627
1674
2016
3050
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
18th March 2025 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cutleaf teasel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close