Previous
Photo 2045
wood ducks
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
0
0
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9796
photos
20
followers
2
following
560% complete
View this month »
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Latest from all albums
1701
2044
3079
1314
1655
1702
2045
3080
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Honorable Mentions
Camera
OM-1
Taken
17th August 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
wood duck
