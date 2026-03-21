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Photo 2079
Canada geese
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
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Honorable Mentions
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OM-1
Taken
21st March 2026 12:44pm
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bird
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geese
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goose
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canada goose
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