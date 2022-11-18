Sign up
Photo 1381
red-bellied woodpecker
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
8379
photos
27
followers
2
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
The Tin
Camera
OM-1
Taken
18th November 2022 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
red-bellied woodpecker
