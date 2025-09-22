Sign up
Previous
Photo 1666
giant goldenrod
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
9851
photos
21
followers
2
following
456% complete
View this month »
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
Latest from all albums
1712
2055
3090
1325
1666
1713
2056
3091
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The Tin
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd September 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildflower
,
goldenrod
,
giant goldenrod
