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Photo 1684
Shoors of spring
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Ralph Miner
ace
@rminer
I walk an hour a day and wanted to capture a bit of what I see as I slow down and have time to smell...
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Photo Details
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Album
The Tin
Camera
ILCE-7M5
Taken
18th March 2026 12:36pm
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