Photo 2912
Reading Day
I was very tired today so I had a lazy day. I spent most of it on the sofa, napping and reading! I read three whole books... December's book pile is going to be a big one!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
21st December 2019 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
books
,
home
