Reading Day by roachling
Photo 2912

Reading Day

I was very tired today so I had a lazy day. I spent most of it on the sofa, napping and reading! I read three whole books... December's book pile is going to be a big one!
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
798% complete

