Unexpected snowfall by roachling
Photo 2960

Unexpected snowfall

Long overdue, the first proper snowfall of the season. I worked this morning but was glad I had chance in the afternoon for a walk in the snow.
I hope it's not the only snow we'll see this winter!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Brennie B
Looks so lovely the snow on the hills. Love walking in fresh snow
February 10th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Lovely wintery scene. We've had a dusting in Rutland hoping for more!
February 10th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
February 10th, 2020  
