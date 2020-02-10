Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2960
Unexpected snowfall
Long overdue, the first proper snowfall of the season. I worked this morning but was glad I had chance in the afternoon for a walk in the snow.
I hope it's not the only snow we'll see this winter!
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th February 2020 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
weather
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
peak district
,
roachling-home
Brennie B
Looks so lovely the snow on the hills. Love walking in fresh snow
February 10th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Lovely wintery scene. We've had a dusting in Rutland hoping for more!
February 10th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
February 10th, 2020
