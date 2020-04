Waiting

A hospital appointment today. Rather enjoyed it - I was in and out really fast, there were hardly any people there and - best of all - there were spaces on the car park! It's a busy hospital with a tiny car park and generally I have to arrive an hour before my appointment time as that's often how long you spend driving around the car park waiting for a space to become available. Today I was spoilt for choice in the car park and all done within the free parking half hour window!