Short eared owl by roachling
Photo 3056

Short eared owl

I haven't seen one for a while but noticed a short eared owl this evening! I only managed this blurred (full zoom!) shot before it flew off and it didn't land conveniently again. Not a good photo but I'm uploading it anyway!
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Louise

