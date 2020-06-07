Previous
Nature reading by roachling
Photo 3079

Nature reading

I did spent some time in the garden again but didn't take any photos whilst I was out! I also read a bit more of this book (there's an entry for every day of the year).
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
