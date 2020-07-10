Previous
More work in the garden by roachling
More work in the garden

Rotovating the garden today... lots of mess. Getting worse before it gets better!
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Louise

@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
