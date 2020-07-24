Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3122
Daily al fresco cuppas
Dave and out had an outdoor tea break (or coffee in his case, as pictured) sitting by the pond. We've noticed the small tortoiseshell butterflies love the gravel around the pond and are always landing there and enjoying the sunshine I guess.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3124
photos
98
followers
39
following
855% complete
View this month »
3114
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
24th July 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dailyalfrescocuppa
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close