Previous
Next
Daily al fresco cuppas by roachling
Photo 3122

Daily al fresco cuppas

Dave and out had an outdoor tea break (or coffee in his case, as pictured) sitting by the pond. We've noticed the small tortoiseshell butterflies love the gravel around the pond and are always landing there and enjoying the sunshine I guess.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise