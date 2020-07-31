Previous
Next
Reading by roachling
Photo 3133

Reading

Managed to read a few pages of a book today and drink a warm cup of tea.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise