Photo 3182
Shaggy Inkcap
My first of the year on a stroll through a park.
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3184
photos
90
followers
37
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
18th September 2020 3:32pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
,
mushroom
,
outdoors
,
fungus
