Terry

I went down to the wildlife trust office today to meet my boss, or former boss - she's on maternity leave and she returns to work as my contract ends! She has an 8 month old baby and had some clothes to pass on so we met up and had a walk. Terry the terrapin was out enjoying the sunshine too, I've not seen him for while!



(Non-native, an abandoned pet who has been living wild on the site for many years!).