View from my Grandad's house

A cold, wet day. A small family gathering for Grandad's funeral. Jasper had to come and we were all amazed how good he was. Babies always cry in church in my experience, bot Jasper - there was so much to see, many new things to look at. He was wide eyes with his head swivelling all over the little church the whole time. Then back at the house he met some family he hasn't met before and was still all smiles. He may be hard work but he is a fairly easy going baby really - as long as he's moving and/or entertained!

