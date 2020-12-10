Previous
Next
View from my Grandad's house by roachling
Photo 3264

View from my Grandad's house

A cold, wet day. A small family gathering for Grandad's funeral. Jasper had to come and we were all amazed how good he was. Babies always cry in church in my experience, bot Jasper - there was so much to see, many new things to look at. He was wide eyes with his head swivelling all over the little church the whole time. Then back at the house he met some family he hasn't met before and was still all smiles. He may be hard work but he is a fairly easy going baby really - as long as he's moving and/or entertained!
10th December 2020 10th Dec 20

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
894% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise