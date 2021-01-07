Sign up
Photo 3294
A cold and frosty morning
Frosty and foggy start to the day! Had to get out and luckily I was able to leave Jasper with his dad for a couple of hours and go alone 🙂 this meant I could access paths I currently can't walk with Jasper.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3297
photos
84
followers
37
following
902% complete
View this month »
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th January 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
trees
,
outdoors
,
alder
,
walk1000miles
,
1000hoursoutside
