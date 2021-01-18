Sign up
Photo 3304
Moss and bark
Managed a reasonable walk today with Jasper, but felt uninspired to take photos so a quick snap of a mossy tree.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
0
0
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3307
photos
85
followers
39
following
905% complete
3294
3295
3296
3298
3299
3300
3302
3304
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
18th January 2021 1:23pm
Tags
nature
,
outdoors
,
moss
,
1000hoursoutside
