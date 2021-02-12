Previous
A very cold walk today by roachling
Photo 3330

A very cold walk today

Met up with my sister and we walked 8.5 miles though. So cold that our boiler gave up working last night too... we have a fire and a couple of oil heaters so we'll be fine.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District.
