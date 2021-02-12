Sign up
Photo 3330
A very cold walk today
Met up with my sister and we walked 8.5 miles though. So cold that our boiler gave up working last night too... we have a fire and a couple of oil heaters so we'll be fine.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
canal
,
outdoors
,
cold
,
frozen
,
walk1000miles
,
1000hoursoutside
