Pond ice by roachling
Photo 3331

Pond ice

Still no boiler, had to shower at my mum and dad's the last couple of mornings but otherwise fine! It'll work again tomorrow hopefully when it warms up a bit.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Louise

ace
Lesley ace
Gosh that ice really is thick
February 14th, 2021  
