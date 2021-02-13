Sign up
Photo 3331
Pond ice
Still no boiler, had to shower at my mum and dad's the last couple of mornings but otherwise fine! It'll work again tomorrow hopefully when it warms up a bit.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Louise
ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
3336
photos
86
followers
40
following
912% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A5010
Taken
13th February 2021 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
outdoors
,
cold
,
frozen
Lesley
ace
Gosh that ice really is thick
February 14th, 2021
