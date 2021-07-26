Previous
Next
A little dirt never hurt :) by roachling
Photo 3448

A little dirt never hurt :)

I worked this morning, delivering Wildlings on The Roaches. I've done a few over the last couple of months, but this was the first time we had a normal session, without restrictions.

We weren't looking forward to carting a full load of kit up on to the rocks but it was pretty easy when it came to it (though no fires at the moment so less kit and my colleague and I were both pregnant the last time we were lugging a fully loaded trolley around 😂).

Dave was able to bring Jasper out to play and he got filthy in the mud kitchen :)
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Louise

ace
@roachling
Nature loving country bumpkin, raised in England's beautiful Peak District. I had thought about taking part in the 365 challenge for years but always worried...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a fun image, glad your back here safe!!
July 27th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
Such fun.
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise