Belated birthday shot! by roachling
Photo 3499

Belated birthday shot!

Totally forgot to get a photo for his birthday so we put his birthday outfit on and attempted to fake one today... he can't keep still though!
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Louise

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
So sweet
August 3rd, 2021  
