Wildlings by roachling
Photo 3537

Wildlings

A busy day... early walk together this morning then a wildling session. Jasper toasted his own marshmallow! He didn't eat though - they weren't veggie ones and he wasn't interested anyway.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Kathy A ace
He certainly is going places, always with a stick too.
September 10th, 2021  
