A rare moment of calm by roachling
A rare moment of calm

Jasper spent a long time actually sitting down after this photo was taken, straddling this log and using a stone as the switch, pretending he was a driving a mower!

21st May 2022 21st May 22

Louise

ace
roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old.
1040% complete

