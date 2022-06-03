Previous
Lakeside contemplation by roachling
Lakeside contemplation

I worked here this morning delivering a wildlings session, then Dave and Jasper joined me and we spent the afternoon outdoors.

He was still for a couple of minutes watching some ladies rowing alongside their coach on a motorboat, which he was interested in.

I've dumped quite a few photos this evening, keen to just get caught up with my uploads! Planning to catch up on the last week or so tomorrow (hopefully) and I'm also hoping to do a commenting catch up soon after that, but will no doubt fall behind again as soon as I catch up, that's the way life is at the moment!
Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 12th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
