A rainy day by roachling
Photo 3804

A rainy day

Exploring new paths, splashing in puddles...


I have a busy week ahead, highly likely to fall behind again and I doubt I'll be able to keep with the 30 days wild tagged photos but we'll see!
5th June 2022

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 12th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
1042% complete

