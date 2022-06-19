Previous
Bed time for the trains by roachling
We met family at Rudyard Lake for a walk today. We timed it well heading home, walking past the station at the time the trains were reversing into the shed, which Jasper enjoyed watching.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Louise

