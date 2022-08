In the office

Though that's not my desk!

Started a new job today, another short term contract doing what I already do, pretty much! Same work but now I have all the admin and responsibility that I don't have when I'm not contracted! It's just 2 days a week for a few months and that in combination with Jasper reducing his sleep yet again means I'm getting less free time than ever at the moment! Still taking photos but never get chance to do anything more than dump then on the computer every so often!