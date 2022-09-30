Previous
A walk before the wind and rain by roachling
Photo 3925

A walk before the wind and rain

The old hat is back! It only just goes on his head now but it'll do for a week or two until I find him a new winter hat.
30th September 2022 30th Sep 22

Louise

ace
@roachling
Outdoorsy, nature loving, mother of a 1 year old. Now in my 12th year of 365! I rarely get chance to use my camera anymore...
JackieR ace
Going to miss that hat!!!
September 30th, 2022  
