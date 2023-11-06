Previous
Mam Tor by roachling
Mam Tor

6th November 2023

Jasper wanted to see the "broken road" as he calls it, the old road beneath Mam Tor, in Castleton, so we walked up it.

The road was closed due to repeated landslips, Mam Tor is also known as the shivering mountain, and the side you can see here is the side that has fallen away.

https://www.roads.org.uk/blog/road-slid-away
Louise

